Owasso Reporter named Rotary Club of Owasso’s Business of the Month for February

The Owasso Reporter was named the Rotary Club of Owasso’s Business of the Month for February.

Editor Art Haddaway received the award on Thursday for his ongoing efforts in serving his readers over the last six years at the helm of the newspaper.

“Owasso citizens see Art at nearly every local event, fundraiser and meeting,” Rotary member Jennifer Ballard said. “He reports on the activities of our community in a positive light, encouraging connection and focusing on what makes our community special. His pictures and stories help us learn about the people who make Owasso a great place to live.”

Owasso Rotary created its Business of the Month initiative in Aug. 2021 to highlight local individuals and establishments who strive to make it a priority to give back to their hometown community on a daily basis.

“The Rotary Club members appreciate Art’s hard work and dedication in reporting the news of Owasso every week,” Ballard said. “He is also a big advocate of Rotary and our commitment to the community. For all these reasons, we felt he was more than deserving of the Business of the Month award.”