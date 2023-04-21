Owasso Public Schools received its 2021-22 report cards this week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education Office of Accountability released the statewide results after a months-long delay caused by calculation errors that were revealed in December.

Eleven of Owasso’s 13 school sites received overall rankings of B’s, and two sites — Ator and Mills elementaries — received C’s, according to the results, published at oklaschools.com.

All districts were graded on academic growth and achievement, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, postsecondary opportunities and graduation rates.

Four sites received top grades of A’s in at least one of these categories: Smith Elementary in academic achievement, Barnes Elementary in academic growth, Morrow Elemetnary in ELP, and Northeast Elementary in academic growth and ELP.

Academic achievement is measured when students meet or exceed their priority group target, and/or score basic, proficient or advanced on state tests in ELA, math and science. Academic growth shows the average amount of progress students make on English and math assessments over consecutive years.

Additionally, Owasso High School received a C in graduation rates, but a grade higher of a B for postsecondary opportunities. The rest of Owasso’s sites received B’s and C’s in every other category.

On the opposite spectrum, the largest number of lowest grades fell in one category, chronic absenteeism, for seven sites: Morrow, Northeast and Smith, along with Owasso High School and the Owasso 6th Grade Center, which all received D’s, and Ator and Mills, which received F’s. The 6GC also earned a D in ELP.

Overall, the Owasso district outperformed the state in every category.