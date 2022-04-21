Owasso Reasor’s to participate in The M.e.t.’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30

The Metropolitan Environmental Trust announced it will host its annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

Reasor’s in Owasso, located at 11550 N. 135th E. Ave., is among this year’s many drop-off locations where local residents can properly and safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs.

Unintentional drug overdose and contamination to waterways — both consequences of improper medication disposal — are growing concerns in Oklahoma, according to The M.e.t. As such, the organization’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses the public safety and health issue.

“Sixty-eight-percent of Tulsa County adults surveyed do not keep their prescription drugs locked, secure cabinet or box,” The M.e.t. states in a news release. “Old prescription medications can be dangerous and must be disposed of properly to protect our health and environment.”

The drive-thru event, which includes other locations in Tulsa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah, will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 30. Inhalers, liquids and medical marijuana will not be accepted. Syringes will only be accepted at Reasor’s on Sheridan Road in Tulsa.

The M.e.t. is a nonprofit governmental trust that promotes environmental responsibility by providing education to the public and hosting awareness and special collection events. More information can be found at metrecycle.com.