Owasso Reasor’s sites raise over $7,800 for Owasso Public Schools supplies

Reasor’s raised over $46,000 in its third annual Supplies for Schools promotion benefiting local classroom students.

Supplies for Schools is designed to coordinate the donation and distribution of new school supplies to students that need it most throughout the communities Reasor’s serves.

Both Owasso locations raised a total of $7,815, with the store on 86th Street collecting over $6,450, and the one on 116th Street bringing in more than $1,365.

“We’re proud to be part of such a generous community,” Amanda Russell, Reasor’s marketing and advertising director, said in a news release. “Thanks to our customers, students all over Owasso will have the supplies they need to be successful.”

The entire amount collected at both Owasso locations will be allocated to Owasso Public Schools in the form of school supplies.

Of the $46,000, a total of $7,571 was collected from donation cards, sold at cashier stands. There were 2,558 pre-made sacks filled with the most needed supplies purchased and placed in the donation bins. A total of $576 was also raised from the Back to School floral bouquets.

Last year, over $25,000 was raised to help local schools, with this year doubling that donation.