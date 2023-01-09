Owasso Reasor’s raises over $400 for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Reasor’s in Owasso helped contribute to a noble cause over the Christmas holiday.

The grocery store, located off of 86th Street North, raised over $400 as part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Dec. 24.

On that day, patrons placed over $12,560 in the kettles in front of various Reasor’s locations, which met the $5,000 goal was matched for a total of over $17,560 for the Salvation Army.

Last year, the kettles collected more than $9,000.

Salvation Army bell ringers were stationed at 15 Reasor's locations, excluding Tahlequah and Langley, through Christmas Eve.