Owasso Reasor’s raises over $400 for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Owasso Ring Day took place on December 7. Realtors across the area rang the Salvation Army bell at Reasor’s and Sam’s Club. Ciro Castillo with McGraw REALTORS (pictured here) was stationed at Sam’s for the latter part of the day.

Reasor’s in Owasso helped contribute to a noble cause over the Christmas holiday.

The grocery store, located off of 86th Street North, raised over $400 as part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Dec. 24.

On that day, patrons placed over $12,560 in the kettles in front of various Reasor’s locations, which met the $5,000 goal was matched for a total of over $17,560 for the Salvation Army.

Last year, the kettles collected more than $9,000.

Salvation Army bell ringers were stationed at 15 Reasor's locations, excluding Tahlequah and Langley, through Christmas Eve.

