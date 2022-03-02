Owasso Rams Mock Trial team defeats Jenks 5-0 in state championship

The Owasso Rams Mock Trial team won the state championship on Tuesday evening, defeating Jenks 5-0 in the final round of the Oklahoma Bar Association sponsored tournament for high schools.

Owasso has now won four of the last five state titles, and has competed in eight straight championships.

The championship was held in the Bell Courtroom at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. This is the 44th year for the competition, funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation. The tournament features between 40 and 50 teams each year from schools all over the state.

Mock trial is an activity that allows high school students to compete in actual courtrooms with real attorneys and judges scoring the matches. The students learn the same rules of evidence, and witnesses learn the facts of the case. Expert witnesses such as, in this case, forensic pathologists, are also put on the stand.

This year’s case patterned many current events and issues as Owasso prosecuted the defendant, Rossi Upchurch, accused of leading a violent counter-protest to a monument removal of a racist figure in Oklahoma history. The violence turned into the death of a protestor and led to charges of felony murder against Upchurch.

Owasso head attorney coach District Judge Daman Cantrell said, “I was so proud of our team for their performance at OU last night. These students have worked since last August for this moment. They have met after school and on weekends in my courtroom to prepare. They are so talented and hardworking, and I'm so happy for them to get this victory.”

Owasso had other real attorneys helping coach the team, including Ken Underwood, Maegan Murdock and Kaylind Baker. The last two are attorneys who started at OHS on Cantrell’s first teams years ago.

The Owasso team also traveled to Chicago last fall to compete in the prestigious Empire tournament, which features teams from all over the U.S. Owasso defeated the top ranked team in the country, American Heritage School, from Florida in that competition.

Next up for the squad will be preparing for the Nationals tournament in May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.