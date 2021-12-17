Owasso Ram Academy graduates nine students as it closes first semester

Ram Academy held a graduation and awards ceremony for its students on Friday as it closed the first semester.

Nine students received their diplomas from Owasso’s alternative high school: Brittani Bradshaw, Davonte Jones, Destiny Warrior, Dominik O'Neal, Gillian Shelton, Jacob Cathcart, Sam Gentry, Tyler Barbee and Victoria Parker.

“Congratulations to these graduates and all those who were recognized as top student and most improved!” Ram Academy said on its Facebook page. “We are proud of you!!”

Ram Academy comprises 75 students, five teachers, one counselor and one administrator. The school utilizes smaller class sizes, block scheduling and counseling resources to support its students. While at the traditional high school a student typically accumulates six credits per year, a student at Ram Academy can earn 10.