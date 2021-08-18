Owasso Public Works invests over $1.7M for 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program

Owasso will continue to see additional road improvement projects develop in the months ahead.

City Council on Tuesday approved the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program, which outlines several priority sites in need of repair or replacement throughout the community.

Public Works officials received the greenlight to invest over $1 million in upgrades to roads in five areas — Baptist Village, Coffee Creek, Elm Creek, Mingo Road and Three Lakes — over the next two years.

The City plans to carry out pavement reclamation; mill and asphalt overlay; and base, curb and gutter repair at 33 separate sites within the five designated regions.

The estimated cost for the 2022 projects totals $1.74 million, with $1 million available in the Capital Improvements Fund, and $800,000 allocated from the Half-Penny Sales Tax Fund.

Crews expect to aim for a tentative completion date of May 2023, weather permitting, for the latest project schedule.

The City’s Street Rehabilitation Program was established in 1996 to assess the state of local streets and carry out necessary improvements to enhance roadway conditions and public safety.

To date, approximately 111 lane miles out of the 311 maintained by the City have received improvements. Around $20.4 million has been allocated to the program since its inception.

