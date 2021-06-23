Owasso Public Schools welcomes Kim Castaldi as new district assistant superintendent

Owasso Public Schools announced it has hired a new assistant superintendent for the district.

Kim Castaldi, who comes from Sapulpa Public Schools, will replace Margaret Coates to fill the position, effective July 1.

Coates retired this month after three years of serving in the role. The Owasso school board voted Castaldi in at its monthly meeting on June 21.

“Owasso Public Schools is delighted to welcome Dr. Kim Castaldi to our district,” OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said. “Kim has a stellar history of service in education. The combination of her humble spirit and expertise will make her a perfect partner to work with the team members in our district.”

Castaldi has served in Sapulpa schools for the last 14 years, initially as the director of special education, and most recently the director of accountability for the district.

After receiving her doctorate in school administration, she wanted to expand her scope of influence by pursuing a leading role elsewhere, and thought Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring school district was a good fit.