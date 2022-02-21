Owasso Public Schools to partner with OSSBA in superintendent search

“Our hope is to name the next superintendent by the end of this school year in order to give that person plenty of time to plan for the 2022-23 academic year,” Mills said. “We are also pleased to involve community stakeholders in this process and their input will help guide the board as we work to select the ideal candidate to lead the district moving forward.”

Along with assistance from the OSSBA, the district will be seeking the input of the Owasso community during the search for the next OPS Superintendent.

Community stakeholders can access a survey on the district’s official website (owassops.org) to provide their thoughts regarding the desired qualities and characteristics of the next superintendent. The survey is anonymous and will be open from Feb. 21-March 11.

Additionally, the OSSBA will help facilitate focus groups with district and community stakeholders. More information about these focus groups will be available at a later date.