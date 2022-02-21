Owasso Public Schools to partner with OSSBA in superintendent search

The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education has approved a partnership with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist the district in its search for the next superintendent.
“Selecting a superintendent is one of our most important responsibilities as school board members,” OPS School Board President Rhonda Mills said. “We are excited to partner with OSSBA in this process and believe that their expertise can help identify quality candidates to potentially serve the students of our community.”
The Owasso school board in November appointed Margaret Coates as interim superintendent for the district after Amy Fichtner resigned the same month at the request for a change in leadership from board members.
Coates — whose current term started on Jan. 1 and will last through the end of the fiscal year — oversaw the district’s teaching and learning curriculum for three years prior to her retirement in June 2021.
OPS began accepting applications for the position on Feb. 21 and will continue to accept applications until April 1, with candidate interviews scheduled to begin in mid-April.
“Our hope is to name the next superintendent by the end of this school year in order to give that person plenty of time to plan for the 2022-23 academic year,” Mills said. “We are also pleased to involve community stakeholders in this process and their input will help guide the board as we work to select the ideal candidate to lead the district moving forward.”
Along with assistance from the OSSBA, the district will be seeking the input of the Owasso community during the search for the next OPS Superintendent.
Community stakeholders can access a survey on the district’s official website (owassops.org) to provide their thoughts regarding the desired qualities and characteristics of the next superintendent. The survey is anonymous and will be open from Feb. 21-March 11.
Additionally, the OSSBA will help facilitate focus groups with district and community stakeholders. More information about these focus groups will be available at a later date.