Owasso Public Schools to offer before and after care for 2023-24 school year

Owasso Public Schools will offer before and after care services, called OPS SPARK, beginning with the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent Margaret Coates announced Wednesday.

“Our goal is to create a safe and welcoming solution to support our students and families with trustworthy childcare before and after the school day,” Coates said in a letter to district parents. “Providing that space in a familiar and engaging environment will spark students to dream, think, create, explore and play.”

The district assembled a framework for OPS SPARK, but more information will be available in the spring. The district will post a director position to lead the program with the goal of selecting a qualified candidate in December.

OPS SPARK will be open to all pre-K through 8th-grade students who are enrolled in the district, and the program will operate at all nine elementary schools along with the 6th Grade Center.

Before care will be available for elementary students at their school sites beginning at 7 a.m. until the school day begins, while after care will be open following the end of the school day until 6 p.m. Only after care will be available for sixth- through eighth-grade students following the end of the school day until 6 p.m. at the 6GC. The program will be open only on dates that school is in session.

OPS SPARK will include an educational curriculum to supplement the learning taking place during the school day and will also include time for students to explore, create and play.

The program will be FSA (flexible spending account) eligible, and discounts will be available for those who qualify for free or reduced lunches. Discounts also will be available for students of OPS employees.

The district plans to begin enrollment in May for the 2023-24 school year.