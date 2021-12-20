Owasso Public Schools to host two public meetings for upcoming $84M bond issue

Owasso Public Schools announced it will host two public meetings in January to review its next bond issue.

District administrators will be on hand Jan. 6 and Jan. 11 to educate attendees and answer their questions ahead of the proposed election in spring 2022.

The upcoming ballot will include two resolutions that total nearly $83.96 million to support several enhancements for the district over the next five years.

OPS’s last bond issue, totaling $11.3 million, passed in Feb. 2020 and went toward uniforms and equipment for fine arts and athletics; new flooring and equipment for the Wellness Center; instructional and resource materials; new computers and software; and upgraded roofs, parking lots, HVAC units, flooring, lighting and more.

The district also passed a historic $57 million bond issue in Oct. 2017, which gave staff the nod to proceed with 13 critical developments, including the now erect Morrow Elementary, High School West Science Wing and Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center.

OPS has passed every bond issue over the last 12 years. The district’s passage rate has averaged over 70% and reached its peak of 84% with the approval of its $23 million bond issue in 2015.