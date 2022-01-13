Owasso Public Schools sees enrollment increase after first full year of pandemic

Owasso Public Schools saw an increase in enrollment at the start of the second full year of the pandemic, according to newly released state data.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education on Wednesday released its annual Oct. 1 student count, which shows 9,656 class seats filled at Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring school district compared to last year’s total of 9,035.

OPS’s student body growth of 621, or 6.87%, is consistent with Oklahoma’s overall increased count for the 2021-22 school year, which shows 698,696 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 694,113 in 2020-21.

“We are pleased to see enrollment essentially return to levels that the district experienced before the beginning of the pandemic,” said Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS. “There are likely many reasons for this; however, I think this especially speaks to the value that the members of our community place on an OPS teacher.”