Owasso Public Schools resumes in-person instruction after virtual start to year

Around 80% of enrolled students began in-person instruction Thursday, district officials said, who showed up with protective masks and adhered to strict sanitation and social-distancing guidelines.

“Our students and families did an amazing job with all of the protocols this morning,” Fichtner said. “Things were very different in (OPS), but we were very grateful for the grace and cooperation that people extended to each other. It was an incredible example of community today.”

Despite the learning curve of new classroom conventions, teachers like Haley Nelson echoed Eaton’s sentiment about finally utilizing the school buildings to their fullest extent.

“We are all excited and have been ready for this day,” said Nelson, who teaches fifth grade at Barnes Elementary. “Relationships have already been established through Pivot to Home, and so it’s just an extension of that, and we are all happy to be together in school.”

Students are also readjusting to the curriculum outside the confines of their homes, where they settled into a routine in front of a computer screen. Alex Sandoval-De La Cruz, for example, said he’s ready to starting working face to face again.