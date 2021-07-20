Owasso Public Schools reports uptick in enrollment, recovered credits for summer programs

Owasso Public Schools saw a high turnout of students who attended summer school programs this year.

The district, during its board meeting Tuesday evening, released the results of those students who participated in and completed various curricula in algebra, accelerated math, reading and other courses over the last several weeks.

Around 230 students took part in OPS’s summer school, with 104 high schoolers, 113 elementary students and 15 special education students attending the programs.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Kim Castaldi said a major achievement for the district, for example, was those 104 high school students recovered 142 credits during their time in the classroom.

“That’s incredible,” said Castaldi, who was hired July 1 to provide guidance in the planning, implementation and evaluation of continuing to create a quality learning experience for both students and staff.

OPS also saw 22 high schoolers meet their goal in the district’s Summer Bridge program and 11 earn elective credits in Excel, as well as 40 recover credits and 20 graduate from Grad Lab. Likewise, 12 students completed accelerated math and 14 recovered credits from in-person algebra.