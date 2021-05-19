Owasso Public Schools participates in statewide summer feeding program

With many schools across the state winding down for the year, almost 1,400 feeding sites, including a dozen Owasso campuses, are preparing to welcome children for free summer meals.

“A lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “That’s why it’s imperative we ensure appropriate nutrition for our children during these critical months, even though school might not be in session.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s summer feeding programs will serve two meals a day while kids are out of school on summer break. More than 400 sponsors will serve a combination of breakfast and lunch or lunch and a snack at 1,359 sites, including parks, schools, community centers, churches and day camps.

Twelve Owasso school sites, including all elementary and middle-school campuses, are participating in this year’s program. Summer meals are eligible for children 18 and under, as well as for people up to 21 years old participating in state education programs for the mentally or physically disabled.

For more information about the program, visit meals4kidsok.org. The meal site finder was created in partnership with Hunger Free Oklahoma, OSDE and Code for Tulsa.