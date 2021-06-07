Owasso Public Schools offers free curbside summer meal kits to area families

The Owasso Child Nutrition department is providing free summer meal kits to local families this summer.

Parents and loved ones of students under the age of 18 can participate in OCN’s curbside pickup program every Monday and Friday, 8-11 a.m., at the Owasso High School East Campus, now through July 30.

Patrons can pick up four days’ worth of food on Mondays, and then three days’ worth of food on Fridays.

The bagged, grab-and-go meals, which vary each week, comprise a variety of breakfast and lunch items that include muffins, cereal and yogurt, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables and more.

Children do not need to be present, nor do they need to be enrolled at OPS, but their guardians need to fill out an order form each week to receive the meals. The kits will also be provided to students participating in summer school.

Information on the SFSP will be posted on OCN’s Facebook page and its website at owassops.org.