 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso Public Schools offers free curbside summer meal kits to area families
0 Comments

Owasso Public Schools offers free curbside summer meal kits to area families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
owasso child nutrition

Staff with Owasso Child Nutrition hand bags of food to the public outside Owasso High School in summer 2020.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

The Owasso Child Nutrition department is providing free summer meal kits to local families this summer.

Parents and loved ones of students under the age of 18 can participate in OCN’s curbside pickup program every Monday and Friday, 8-11 a.m., at the Owasso High School East Campus, now through July 30.

Patrons can pick up four days’ worth of food on Mondays, and then three days’ worth of food on Fridays.

The bagged, grab-and-go meals, which vary each week, comprise a variety of breakfast and lunch items that include muffins, cereal and yogurt, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables and more.

Children do not need to be present, nor do they need to be enrolled at OPS, but their guardians need to fill out an order form each week to receive the meals. The kits will also be provided to students participating in summer school.

Information on the SFSP will be posted on OCN’s Facebook page and its website at owassops.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News