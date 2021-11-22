Owasso Public Schools names 2021-22 Teachers of the Year

Fifteen Owasso educators have been recognized for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff across the district.

This month, Owasso Public Schools continued its tradition of naming the top instructors at each campus as the 2021-22 teachers of the year.

“Owasso has a teaching team that is extraordinary,” Superintendent Amy Fichtner said in a previous story, “and these individuals, chosen to represent their schools, reflect the excellence that is seen daily in our classrooms.”

Every year, Owasso’s top educators are nominated by their peers to carry the distinguished title.

“Being selected as a site’s teacher of the year is a hallmark of success, because you are chosen by those that watch you teach and serve daily,” Fichtner said.

One of the 15 site winners will be selected as the OPS Teacher of the Year by a committee based on a self-submitted portfolio and a live presentation of each candidate. The honor will be presented at OPS’ annual reception in March.

All certified teachers who have completed the past three consecutive years in the Owasso Public School District may be considered for this honor.

Thirty-eight teachers have been named OPS District Teacher of the Year since the program began in 1981. Danielle Petty at Owasso Ram Academy was given the top honor last year.

