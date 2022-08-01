Owasso Public Schools launches strategic planning process

Owasso Public Schools is launching a strategic planning initiative that will involve students, educators, families and the entire community.

The district is working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma to facilitate the Continuous Strategic Improvement planning process, which has been used by other school districts throughout the state.

The strategic planning process will allow the district to build on its existing foundation of excellence by using a five-year action plan to improve and strengthen its services for students.

“The objective is to develop a meaningful, actionable plan, which best captures the vision and priorities of our students, families, employees and community members,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “The goal is to establish a collective vision, deliberate goals for student learning and a shared consensus around how best to achieve and support district objectives.

“The plan will also provide direction for how the district will address future growth, develop and implement capital improvement plans, maximize resources and innovate processes to meet the ever-changing needs of our students.”

The district will complete a school climate survey in August to help identify strengths and opportunities for improvement, and begin an in-depth of examination of student achievement data. In the fall, the district will host a series of community forums and launch an online survey to receive input from all those with interest in OPS.

“As we map the future of the Owasso School district, community participation is invaluable,” Board of Education President Neal Kessler said. “I can’t think of anyone better than the families who live and work in our community to collaborate with the district and aid in the decision-making for years to come.”