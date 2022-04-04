Owasso Public Schools dedicates Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center

Sounds of celebration could recently be heard across the parking lot of Owasso Public Schools’ Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center.

Hand claps and loud cheers were complemented by the harmonies of Owasso High School’s band during a dedication at the district’s newly constructed administration building on Thursday.

OPS erected the facility in June 2020 as part of its historic $57 million school bond issue passed by voters in Oct. 2017, and held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony last week due to delays caused by the pandemic.

The structure — named after former Owasso educator and superintendent who died in Nov. 2016 — houses several departments and hosts board meetings, professional development and other activities that support the day-to-day operations of the district.

“It is a beautiful building,” said OPS interim Superintendent Margaret Coates, whose short time at the helm of the district came full circle when reminiscing about Johnson at the podium during the event.

“Twenty-one years ago when I started my education career, I was hired as a teacher here at Owasso Public Schools,” Coates said. “Mr. Johnson at that time … he wanted to meet every single new teacher that was hired, and that really, really impressed me … that the superintendent took time to shake my hand and meet me.”

Johnson’s impact especially impacted his successor, Clark Ogilvie, who filled the superintendent seat in 2004 after Johnson retired following his 35-year tenure. Ogilvie spoke at Thursday’s ceremony about the longtime educator’s passion to see the ongoing development of the district.

“By the time I came here in 2004, there were well over a dozen school buildings,” Ogilvie said. “Mr. Johnson also built a new high school. I remember folks saying, ‘They’re building a high school out in the middle of nowhere.’ Well, it turns out he was right, and there’s only one word for that: visionary. He was truly a visionary; he knew what he was doing.”

The idea of building a new headquarters for OPS administration, conceived under the watch of Ogilvie, stemmed from a need to expand the district’s reach to support both students and staff — an effort that Johnson’s daughter, Kresta Bowman, reflected on during the dedication.

“Being a visionary, he (my dad) wanted to expand Owasso and bring in more families,” she said. “It just amazes me that when we moved here, I was 1 year old, and Owasso was a 2A school system, and when he retired, it was a 6A and one of the greatest school systems in the state of Oklahoma.”

Amenities of the building include an expanded public lobby, upgraded office spaces, additional conference areas, an enlarged kitchen and break room and more — all contributing to an increased focus on teamwork.

The facility’s council room serves as a highlight of the structural improvements, offering upgraded technology and expanded space, complete with a dividing wall, to accommodate school board meetings as well as a variety of other staff assemblies.

