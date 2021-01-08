Owasso Public Schools, City of Owasso unveil new Timmy and Cindy statue honoring Class of 2020

Thursday’s ceremony unveiled a young Timmy and Cindy sitting on a globe, etched with the words “Class of 2020,” wearing graduation hats with diplomas in hand — a new local landmark that Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said will leave a lasting mark on passersby.

“It’s one common cause to make our city better and to beautify our city, so it’s such a great thing,” Langford said, “and I’m so proud of our seniors for considering not only something to commemorate, but to give back to the community a well; I mean, that’s a huge deal.”

Jesse Anderson, vice president of OHS’ 2020 class, echoed Langford’s sentiments in a speech during this week’s gathering, emphasizing the importance of the new site of the statue outside the west campus.

“We picked this location in particular so it would serve as an image to incoming freshmen that no matter the challenges they face throughout high school, anything is possible,” Anderson said. “My hope for all of my peers who graduated in 2020 is that we can look back at our experiences with 20/20 vision and see how much each of us overcame and learned through the adversity we faced.”

Balthrop added, “I do think it says something to both the class and Owasso as a whole that we were able to do something so big in the middle of something so intimidating, and it was just a big step for us, and it’s a good way to honor that.”

