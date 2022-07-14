Owasso Public Schools appoints 4 new principals across district

Owasso Public Schools recently announced the appointment of four principals throughout the district.

Lisa Welter was named the principal at Bailey Elementary, and Tyler Martin was named the principal at Morrow Elementary. Additionally, Kristina Vrska and Austin Higgs were both appointed the assistant principals at Owasso High School.

The Owasso school board approved the hires at its monthly meeting in June.

Welter served the last eight years as the assistant principal at Bailey. In addition to her time as assistant principal, she also served as an early childhood and special education teacher.

Martin worked at Morrow as the assistant principal since its opening in 2019. She also served as a teacher in the district.

Additionally, Vrska spent time in OPS previously and served as an assistant principal in Skiatook before accepting the role in Owasso.

Higgs also worked was a teacher in Glenpool before transitioning to Owasso as OHS assistant principal.

Another major staff change at OPS came in June when Morrow principal and longtime educator Tiffani Cooper was named the new principal of the high school.