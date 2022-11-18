 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso Public Schools announces 2022-23 Teacher of the Year recipients

mills elementary

Sydney Gerlach, who teaches fifth-grade English language arts, was among 15 Teacher of the Year recipients honored by Owasso Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.

 Courtesy

School sites across Owasso Public Schools announced their 2022-23 Teacher of the Year award recipients last week.

All certified teachers who have completed the past three consecutive years at OPS may be considered for the honor. Each Teacher of the Year nominee is selected by their peers to represent their building at the district level.

One of the 15 site winners will be selected as the OPS Teacher of the Year by a district peer committee based on a self-submitted portfolio as well as a live presentation with each candidate.

The honor will be presented at the annual Owasso Public Schools Teacher of the Year reception, held on March 23, 2023, at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.

This year’s Teacher of the Year Award recipients are:

Ator: Glynda Loffer (special education)

Bailey: Amber Hatch (kindergarten)

Barnes: Taffy Clark (2nd grade)

Hodson: Kylie Easterwood (3rd grade)

Mills: Sydney Gerlach (5th grade English language arts)

Morrow: Rachel Hahn (music)

Northeast: Jessica Drummond (speech pathologist)

Smith: Joni McCloskey (technology)

Stone Canyon: Hilary Morsey (3rd grade)

6th Grade Center: Christy Wendel (math)

7th Grade Center: Ashley Hopper (library media specialist)

8th Grade Center: Marlo Roddy (social studies)

Ram Academy: Kari Huff (English language arts)

High School-West: Shane Ridenour (world history)

High School-East: Stephani Barger (special education)

