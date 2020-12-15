Owasso Public Schools amends quarantine protocols in accordance with CDC revisions

Owasso Public Schools recently announced that it made revisions to its quarantine practices, which will take effect going into the second semester.

The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updates to its guidance regarding quarantines as a result of close contact exposure to the coronavirus.

Beginning at the start of the new year, any student or staff member who is notified to quarantine may return to school under two circumstances:

Either quarantine can end after 10 days without testing and if no fever or respiratory symptoms have been present during the quarantine; or it can end after seven days with a documented negative COVID-19 test and no fever or respiratory symptoms were present during isolation.

Close contact is defined by being less than 6 feet for at least 15 cumulative minutes within a 24-hour period, kissing, hugging, or sharing food or drink with a person with COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to his/her onset of COVID-19 symptoms and/or for 10 days following onset of symptoms.