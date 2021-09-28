Owasso Pom profile: Rebekah Rake

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

Kick.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

My best memory during my high school pom career is dancing on the sidelines and cheering on Ram football to win the State Championship in 2019.

What has being on pom taught you?

Being on pom has taught me that working hard is the only way to accomplish any goal.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

You control your attitude; your attitude does not control you.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I’m a member of Owasso FFA.

What’s your favorite food?

Sushi.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

“It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Do you have a nickname?