 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso Pom profile: Rebekah Rake
0 Comments

Owasso Pom profile: Rebekah Rake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rebekah rake

Rebekah Rake

 Brandi Simons for the Tulsa World

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

Kick.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

My best memory during my high school pom career is dancing on the sidelines and cheering on Ram football to win the State Championship in 2019.

What has being on pom taught you?

Being on pom has taught me that working hard is the only way to accomplish any goal.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

You control your attitude; your attitude does not control you.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I’m a member of Owasso FFA.

What’s your favorite food?

Sushi.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

“It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Do you have a nickname?

Becky.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?

I’m the third Rake sister to dance on OVP.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year?

I think I will remember the teammates who supported me and encouraged me on and off the dance floor the most.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News