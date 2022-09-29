Owasso Pom profile: Marissa Pauls

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl? High kick.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career? Getting the opportunity to dance with all these talented girls at nationals and see all the other wonderful teams there. It was not only a great competition and experience, but a great way the team bonded together.

What has being on pom taught you? Being on pom has taught me that success in anything can always be earned through self-belief and hard work.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom? I would tell them that pom has its learning curves at first, but it creates the best feeling when you pass those and get to perform.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy? I enjoy trying styles of dance outside of pom (ballroom, hip hop, etc.), playing video games, building Lego sets and looking at planets with my telescope at night.

What’s your favorite food? My mom’s homemade pizza.

What’s your favorite movie or book? “Hidden Figures.”

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you? I like to build small rockets to shoot off.

What are your plans after graduation? I plan to major in psychology to start a career as a sports psychologist. I don’t know for sure where I would like to go to school yet, but would like to continue dancing as well.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year? I will remember how special all the school events were this year with all of my friends. I feel more grateful for all the events this year since it is my last.