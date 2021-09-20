Owasso Pom profile: Lily Harrel

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

Pom and kick.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

My favorite memories are when OVP placed for the first time ever at our state competition my sophomore year, and of course getting first at nationals my junior year.

What has being on pom taught you?

It taught me how to be a leader and to celebrate every small victory.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

Putting in the work is worth it, and to always remember you can do hard things!

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I love hanging out with my family, friends and my youth group.

What’s your favorite food?

Sushi.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

“Mamma Mia!”