Owasso Pom profile: Kinsey Martin

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl? Sassy jazz dances.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career? My best memory during pom is getting to bond with the whole team at nationals while I danced alongside my best friends.

What has being on pom taught you? How important creating strong bonds within your team is.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom? Always give 110% because your work will pay off so much more than you think it will.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy? I love to travel.

What’s your favorite food? Sushi.

What’s your favorite movie or book? “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Do you have a nickname? Kins.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you? I love to shop and thrift all of my clothes.

What are your plans after graduation? My plans after graduation is to attend Oklahoma State University and major in mechanical engineering.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year? Soaking up the last times I get to take the floor with the best team ever.