Owasso Pom profile: Hattie Davis

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl? Kick.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career? Nationals and the energy that is there.

What has being on pom taught you? Responsibility, stepping up when I’m needed.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom? Keep working hard, be devoted and have fun.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy? I do a lot of reading.

What’s your favorite food? I have a sweet tooth, so anything sweet.

What’s your favorite movie or book? I love any and all Disney movies.

Do you have a nickname? Most people just call me “Hat.”

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you? I work at a snow cone shack.

What are your plans after graduation? I plan on going to OSU and getting my degree in elementary education.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year? All the memories with my teammates.