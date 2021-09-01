Owasso Pom profile: Gwen Tayman

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?: Jazz funk.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?: Becoming national kick champions.

What has being on pom taught you?: To appreciate the little things, because it can be taken away overnight.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?: Stay true to yourself and don’t give up when things become overwhelming.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?: I enjoy being a competitive dancer and being a part of an amazing hip-hop company.

What’s your favorite food?: Sushi and ice cream.

What’s your favorite book or movie?: The “Red Queen” book series.

Do you have a nickname?: No, I don’t.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?: I’m working on becoming fluent in French.

What are your plans after graduation?: To attend TU and pursue a degree in physical therapy and French.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year?: Being NHS co-president and getting to enjoy all of the events and games as a pom girl.

