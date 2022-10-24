Owasso Pom profile: Emma Keech

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl? Pom.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career? Nationals and bus talks.

What has being on pom taught you? Enjoy where you’re at with the best attitude.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom? Don’t blink; it’ll be over before you know it. Appreciate it and be where you’re feet are.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy? Hanging with friends and working out.

What’s your favorite food? Sushi.

What’s your favorite movie or book? “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Do you have a nickname? “Em.”

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you? I have four brothers.

What are your plans after graduation? Go to OSU and become a dental assistant with expanded functions.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year? The fun times I had with my team and my friends.