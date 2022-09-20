Owasso Pom profile: Ella Karn

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl? Sassy jazz.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career? Literally any team dinner. I absolutely adore all the convos, picture taking and braiding hair that happens. Team bonding has my heart.

What has being on pom taught you? How to be respectful. How to speak and act in a way that represents our school and the team well.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom? Soak it all up. It’ll be over before you know it.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy? Photography, art, reading, hanging with friends, and Good ol’ Jesus!

What’s your favorite food? Fettuccine alfredo.

What’s your favorite movie or book? Favorite book is “The Lunar Chronicles” series, and movie is “Little Women.”

Do you have a nickname? Sometimes El.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you? I’ve roasted marshmallows on an active volcano before.

What are your plans after graduation? OSU — Go Pokes!

What do you think you will remember most about this school year? All my “last first” things. Going to be soaking it all up.