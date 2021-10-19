 Skip to main content
Owasso Pom profile: Brynlee Johnson
Owasso Pom profile: Brynlee Johnson

Brynlee Johnson

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

I love jazz.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

Winning nationals last year was a super fun memory.

What has being on pom taught you?

How to get along with others and work as a team to achieve all our goals.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

Enjoy every year because it all goes by so fast.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I dance at Elite Dance of Tulsa. And I’m very active in my church community.

What’s your favorite food?

Sushi.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

Any Lifetime movie.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?

My parents thought I was a boy until I was born.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan on staying in the Tulsa area and getting my cosmetology license.

What do you think you will remember most about this school year?

All the fun memories I’m going to make as a senior.

