Owasso Pom profile: Brynlee Johnson

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

I love jazz.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

Winning nationals last year was a super fun memory.

What has being on pom taught you?

How to get along with others and work as a team to achieve all our goals.

What advice would you give someone who is just starting pom?

Enjoy every year because it all goes by so fast.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbits do you enjoy?

I dance at Elite Dance of Tulsa. And I’m very active in my church community.

What’s your favorite food?

Sushi.

What’s your favorite book or movie?

Any Lifetime movie.

What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?