Owasso POM profile: A Q&A with Selena Mineah

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

Either jazz or pom.

What motivates you to compete in virtual competitions?

I’m motivated because it’s my last year to dance with my team. I want to make them and myself proud. I didn’t want to cut our year short just because of the circumstances, especially when were given the opportunity to dance still, even if it is virtually.

What is your favorite dance from this season so far?

My favorite dance that we have performed this season would have to be either “Seven Nation Army” (kick) or “Zum’s Pom.”

What is your best memory during your High School pom career?

There are way too many to count, but a few are taking our crazy bus rides, enjoying team dinners and getting to surprise my littles as their big during pom camp!

What has being on pom taught you?