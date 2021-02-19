Owasso police officers to join 2021 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma

A small group of Owasso police officers is gearing up to embrace even more frigid temperatures this winter.

They plan to participate in the annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma at the end of the month.

The event, sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, brings officers from across the area together to submerge themselves in freezing water for a minimum of $75, which goes toward providing quality events and training for Special Olympians throughout the state.

The Polar Plunge, started in 2001, is a way to spark some friendly competition among law enforcement agencies while supporting a noble cause. Teams also often dress in unique costumes to add to the fun of the day.

So far, two Owasso officers have signed up for the event, to be held at Safari Joe’s H20 in Tulsa on Feb. 27. This year, there will be 13 plunges across the state, some of which will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

The statewide goal for 2021 is to raise $300,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma; last year, the event brought in over $363,474. Collectively, Tulsa-area partners have set a goal of raising over $50,000 for this event alone.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and the Polar Plunge will begin at 11 a.m. More information about the event can be found at mysook.org/TulsaPolarPlunge/.