Danna Johnston is gearing up for a major showdown this weekend.

Johnston, an Owasso police officer, will spar with a female firefighter in a boxing fight during SMOKE & GUNS on Saturday, April 22, at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Hosted by 918 Fully Involved, in partnership with QuikTrip, the annual statewide event convenes law enforcement officers and fire crews for a day of friendly competition benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.

Johnston, 36, joined the Owasso force two years ago, and worked probation and parole for six years prior. She said she is looking forward to competing in the match.

“I’m excited for the experience,” Johnston said. “I am not a quitter, and I don’t back down, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this.’”

She is set to square up against Carlye Anderson from the Wichita Fire Department, who also brings years of fighting experience to the ring.

Johnston has been training for the last several months to prepare for Saturday’s face-off, and is ready to put her skills to good use in the statewide spotlight.

“I’ve always been very athletic. It’s a huge passion of mine to stay fit,” Johnston said. “I think that I would be representing the (police) department well if I were following through with that.”

Johnston adopted the nickname of Ice Queen, and will enter the arena to the song, “Beast,” featured on the movie, “Southpaw.”

She added that she is excited to support Special Olympics Oklahoma and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp through her participation.

“It’s a good cause … and it’s a time for us all to get together and help,” Johnston said. “I have always been passionate about helping special causes any time that I’m able to do so.”