Owasso police investigating string of vehicle thefts across community

Owasso police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the past several nights.

On early Wednesday morning, Owasso police apprehended multiple suspects in the act of stealing a vehicle in the Three Lakes neighborhood.

Three pickup trucks were also reported stolen in separate incidents Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 25-26, at Industrial Park, the Elm Creek neighborhood and the Greens Apartments in Owasso.

In the auto thefts near Elm Creek and the Greens, the stolen vehicles were later used to attempt to steal ATMs at Tulsa Federal Credit Unions in Owasso and Verdigris, according to the police report.

Owasso police are asking anyone in the targeted areas who may have outdoor surveillance cameras to review them for any 2000 model, or later, Ford pickup trucks (stolen vehicles), a dark green Ford F250 or F350 pickup with a black toolbox (possible suspect vehicle) or a 2019 silver/gray Chevy Camaro with a Texas paper tag (also suspect vehicle).

Anyone with helpful video is asked to upload it at the following Owasso Police Video Evidence Submission Portal: owassopdok.evidence.com/.../citizen/public/2021-0171.

