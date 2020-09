Owasso police incidents (Wednesday, Sept. 9)

2:02 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. Unknown subject inside residence. Cancel.

2:31 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on resident who called 911. Report info taken.

3:03 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Mutual aid police. Assist RCO with locating person. Handled.

3:33 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.

7:01 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

8:02 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Handled.

8:36 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Toyota in grass behind church. Handled.

9:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping under a bridge. Handled.

9:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Black gun lost or stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.

11:46 a.m. – 10800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Body found. Adult male at residence. Report info taken.

12:47 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 80 St. N. Vandal report. Door broken on residence. Report info taken.

12:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Report info taken.

3:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

4:25 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass. Handled.

7:07 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 116 E. Ct. Sex crime. Male naked in a public pool. Report info taken.

7:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing items from business. Report info taken.