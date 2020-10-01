Owasso police incidents (Wednesday, Sept. 30)

4:58 a.m. – 18400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:32 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. White sedan asking female for ride. Unable to locate.
6:03 a.m. – 300 blk. S. Birch St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic in progress verbal. Employees arguing at business. Handled.
9:58 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Warren Clinic. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Drunk public. Intoxicated male walking around vehicle. Handled.
1:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of item from school bus. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 2600 blk. E. Newton Ct. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting at residence. Information.
2:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:35 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 PL. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Trespass report. Male refusing to stay off property. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. DHS with child abuse case. Report info taken.
5:09 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on child lying next to roadway. Handled.
5:23 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 10 St. S. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on male screaming at business. Unable to locate.
6:24 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:47 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic report verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking on exit ramp. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 146 St. N. Budget Storage. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
10:46 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report from structure. Dog missing from residence. Handled.
