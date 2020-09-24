Owasso police incidents (Wednesday, Sept. 23)

1:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 ST. N. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:20 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:12 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female rang doorbell and tampered with door. Unable to locate.
11:18 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver truck following another vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:44 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 124 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Heard gunshots in the area. Unable to locate.
2:09 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 185 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Portable building taken from residence. Report info taken.
5:13 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 ST. Disturbance verbal. Male causing disturbance at residence. Handled.
6:11 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:20 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:35 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Fire smoke check. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 ST. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male and white female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
