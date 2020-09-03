 Skip to main content
Owasso police incidents (Wednesday, Sept. 2)

Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

3:01 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male asking for rides in neighborhood. Handled.

6:47 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Firehouse Subs. Check on suspicious person. Person lying in the front of door at business. Handled.

7:42 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:44 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Phillips 66. Vandal report. Female broke credit card machine and wouldn’t leave. Unable to locate.

11:28 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

11:49 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Trespass in progress. Woman at business refusing to leave. Handled.

11:49 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Check on suspicious person. Young child running in parking lot. Unable to locate.

12:08 p.m. – 7700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic report. Ex-husband at residence violating protection order. Other agency referral.

12:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Received pornographic photograph of juvenile. Report info taken.

12:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Lawn equipment taken from residence. Report info taken.

1:34 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Female breaking into residence. Handled.

3:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female sexually assaulted at residence. Report info taken.

4:36 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male talking to kids. Unable to locate.

5:09 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Three Lakes. Accident no injury. Handled.

7:25 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. El Tequila. Domestic in progress verbal. Exes arguing at business. Handled.

10:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Debit card being used without permission. Report info taken.

