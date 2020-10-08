Owasso police incidents (Wednesday, Oct. 7)

1:51 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:14 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 109 E. Pl. Harass threats. Male threatening female. Handled.
4:06 a.m. – 12200 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:13 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:26 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:56 a.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:56 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Vandal report. Vehicle tampered with a residence. Report info taken.
8:08 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. Owasso Expy. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:33 a.m. – 4900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
9:46 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. Check on children at residence. Handled.
10:36 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 94 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at residence. Handled.
11:25 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. ULTA Beauty. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
1:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Cellphone stolen at school. Arrest.
1:31 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting from last week. Report info taken.
1:32 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
2:06 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Family member wrote bogus check. Handled.
3:05 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident hit & run property. Arrest.
4:17 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Access Medical Urgent Care. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:42 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:34 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male took items without paying. Report info taken.
6:47 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
7:10 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Handled.
8:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent charges from business. Report info taken.
8:52 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:43 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
