Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 8)

12:50 a.m. – 10900 blk. S. 4080 Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County Sheriff’s Department. Information.

1:41 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

5:20 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 66 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male lying in the grass near the roadway. Unable to locate.

6:27 a.m. – 7500 blk. U.S. 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.

6:44 a.m. – 7500 blk. U.S. 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

7:23 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from truck in front of residence over weekend. Report info taken.

7:34 a.m. – 8600 blk. U.S. 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.

2:44 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.

2:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.

6:08 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Male trying to get in front door of residence. Handled.

3:26 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing with each other. Handled.

4:11 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.

4:28 p.m. – 6900 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

5:05 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Check on woman walking in the street. Handled.

5:55 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.