 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 8)

Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 8)

Only $5 for 5 months
Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Shawn Hein

12:50 a.m. – 10900 blk. S. 4080 Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County Sheriff’s Department. Information.

1:41 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

5:20 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 66 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male lying in the grass near the roadway. Unable to locate.

6:27 a.m. – 7500 blk. U.S. 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.

6:44 a.m. – 7500 blk. U.S. 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

7:23 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from truck in front of residence over weekend. Report info taken.

7:34 a.m. – 8600 blk. U.S. 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.

2:44 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.

2:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.

6:08 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Male trying to get in front door of residence. Handled.

3:26 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing with each other. Handled.

4:11 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.

4:28 p.m. – 6900 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

5:05 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Check on woman walking in the street. Handled.

5:55 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

6:10 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Ator Elementary. Theft report. Theft of trailer. Handled.

8:50 p.m. – 9500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless. White pickup driving wrong direction on roadway. Information.

9:51 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Domestic report. Male violating PO via social media. Report info taken.

11:54 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News