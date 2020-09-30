 Skip to main content
Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 29)

8:23 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Homeless man camping near residence. Handled.

8:41 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 24 Ct. Welfare check. Welfare check on adult female at residence. Unable to locate.

8:52 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:36 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male screaming and throwing stuff at residence. Handled.

11:46 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave apartment. Handled.

12:49 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 23 St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.

1:02 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

1:21 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. National Steak & Poultry. Accident no injury. Handled.

2:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Female harassing another female. Handled.

2:57 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

2:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Individual reporting cellphone account opened in his name. Report info taken.

3:19 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Check male behind a residence. Report info taken.

3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

4:13 p.m. – 2000 blk. N. Fulton Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Other agency referral.

4:33 p.m. – 10100 blk. Larkin Bailey Blvd. Bailey Ranch Gold Club. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.

4:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male harassing female at work. Report info taken.

4:57 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta ST. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

5:10 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 23 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.

5:42 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.

6:29 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. ATV driving on roadway. Unable to locate.

7:34 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Recover stolen property. Recovery of stolen bicycle. Handled.

8:33 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open garage door at residence. Handled.

8:43 p.m. – E. 88 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Information.

8:51 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

10:29 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.

10:45 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Red sedan unable to maintain lane of travel. Arrest.

11:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.

