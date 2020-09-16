 Skip to main content
Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 15)

Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Shawn Hein

12:44 a.m. – 15400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Weapon armed subject. White male holding gun. Unable to locate.

2:53 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Check on suspicious person. Three males standing around yellow car with flashlights. Handled.

8:12 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:40 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Snow’s. Welfare check. Check on male on roadside. Handled.

10:18 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Emersumnice Brewery. Fire structure. Handled.

10:43 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Christian Brothers. Theft report. Radio stolen from vehicle at business. Handled.

10:56 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

11:04 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 8 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

11:49 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.

12:07 p.m. – 1200 blk. S. 73 E. Ave. Fire mutual aid. Handled.

1:21 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft of water heater at residence. Report info taken.

2:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female reporting ID theft. Report info taken.

3:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 90 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside residence. Handled.

3:57 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

5:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken

5:45 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

5:48 p.m. – 15300 blk. E. 89 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male knocking on doors. Unable to locate.

6:28 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Black female yelling inside a business. Handled.

6:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Couple fighting outside of business. Handled.

6:47 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass. Fraud. Male possibly had identity stolen. Handled.

6:59 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.

8:14 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Birch St. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.

8:55 p.m. – 6800 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.

9:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Weapon shots fired. Five or six shots fired after verbal argument. Report info taken.

11:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Drunk public. Intoxicated male at business. Handled.

