Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 1)

1:32 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.
7:47 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:53 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:18 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft in progress. Someone going into a residence. Unable to locate.
10:12 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Theft report. Money taken from business. Report info taken.
10:30 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Body found. Body of adult male found at residence. Report info taken.
10:38 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 18 St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:19 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Fraud. Construction repair fraud. Report info taken.
12:32 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on roadway. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Theft report. Male attempted entry into residence. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs found. Drugs found in wallet on roadway. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Famous Footwear. Welfare check. Male sleeping in his car. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Harass threats. Male threatening male. Handled.
8:21 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Disturbance verbal. Elderly female in wheelchair cussing at customers and employees of business. Cancel.
9:29 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Small black car following other vehicle without headlights on. Unable to locate.
11:20 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 104 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle at business. Handled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!