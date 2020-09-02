 Skip to main content
Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 1)

Incidents

1:32 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.

7:47 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

7:53 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.

8:18 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft in progress. Someone going into a residence. Unable to locate.

10:12 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

10:24 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Theft report. Money taken from business. Report info taken.

10:30 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Body found. Body of adult male found at residence. Report info taken.

10:38 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 18 St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

11:19 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

12:25 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Fraud. Construction repair fraud. Report info taken.

12:32 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on roadway. Handled.

1:16 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Theft report. Male attempted entry into residence. Handled.

3:02 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:50 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs found. Drugs found in wallet on roadway. Report info taken.

4:13 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass. Handled.

4:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Handled.

5:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Famous Footwear. Welfare check. Male sleeping in his car. Handled.

6:18 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Harass threats. Male threatening male. Handled.

8:21 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Disturbance verbal. Elderly female in wheelchair cussing at customers and employees of business. Cancel.

9:29 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Small black car following other vehicle without headlights on. Unable to locate.

11:20 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 104 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

11:32 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle at business. Handled.

