Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Sept. 1)

1:32 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.

7:47 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.

7:53 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.

8:18 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft in progress. Someone going into a residence. Unable to locate.

10:12 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

10:24 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Theft report. Money taken from business. Report info taken.

10:30 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Body found. Body of adult male found at residence. Report info taken.

10:38 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 18 St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

11:19 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.

12:25 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Fraud. Construction repair fraud. Report info taken.

12:32 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on roadway. Handled.

1:16 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Theft report. Male attempted entry into residence. Handled.

3:02 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:50 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs found. Drugs found in wallet on roadway. Report info taken.

4:13 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping in the grass. Handled.

4:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Handled.