Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Oct. 6)

12:07 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 1 St. Trespass in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:15 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice High School. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:34 a.m. – 7600 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Thomas Eye & Dental. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:33 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
9:56 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report. Theft of tag from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:24 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Family members damaging property. Handled.
11:38 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
12:10 p.m. – 400 blk. E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Two men at residence saying they are with cable company. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 PL. N. Disturbance verbal. Verbal argument at apartment complex. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Interstate Battery. Check on suspicious person. Man jumping on his car at business. Handled.
3:13 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:23 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:06 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:46 p.m. – 6200 blk. E. 27 Pl. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Former renters breaking into residence. Other agency referral.
5:55 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shell 86. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
7:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
7:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
7:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Officer flag down. Officer initiated. Arrest.
8:13 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 123 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Robbery report. Cellphone stolen by physical force. Report info taken.
8:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Three Lakes. Harass threats. Neighbor threatened male at residence. Handled.
10:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills. Harass threats. Neighbor threatening neighbor. Handled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!