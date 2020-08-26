Owasso police incidents (Tuesday, Aug. 25)

12:22 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
2:13 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Trespass in progress. Unknown subject trespassing on property. Other agency referral.
4:33 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two white males in black clothes walking down roadway. Unable to locate.
11:09 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Cancel.
12:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 16 St. Domestic report. Female violated protective order by social media. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
2:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:42 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. US Cellular. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Dixie Finance of Owasso. Harass phone. Threats via phone call. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from local business. Report info taken.
4:57 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 3 St. Disturbance verbal. People arguing over a dog. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Weapon armed subject. White female showing a gun. Unable to locate.
6:05 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Missing person. Adult male missing from residence. Handled.
8:18 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 95 Cir. N. Trespassing in progress. Group of people fishing in pond at golf course. Unable to locate.
10:29 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Found property. Stolen items found in vehicle. Handled.