Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Sept. 3)

4:32 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid for TPD. Report info taken.

8:09 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

8:10 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.

9:14 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Fairview Cemetery. Welfare check. Check on female in wheelchair on the side of the road. Handled.

9:15 a.m. – 12900 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.

9:37 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on adult male at residence. Report info taken.

11:03 a.m. – 12300 bk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Disturbance verbal. Officer initiated. Handled.

1:41 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

1:45 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Fraud. Money scam over phone. Report info taken.

1:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Woman living in van in parking lot. Unable to locate.

3:35 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:38 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on adult female at residence. Handled.

4:21 p.m. – 10600 bk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.

4:52 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family Chiropractic. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

4:53 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Sinclair. Check on suspicious open door. Door open at business. Handled.