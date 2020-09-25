 Skip to main content
Owasso police incidents (Thursday, Sept. 24)

Incidents

 Owasso Reporter file photo

 Shawn Hein

1:51 a.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.

5:24 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male knocked on door and walked outside residence with flashlight. Unable to locate.

6:59 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 80 St. N. Attic Storage of Owasso. Theft report. Trailer broken into at business. Report info taken.

7:47 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.

8:43 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank fraud. Handled.

9:04 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 90 St. N. Renaissance Dental. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.

9:37 a.m. 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.

9:20 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.

11:07 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female took some merchandise without paying. Cancel.

11:28 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Safety Storage. Theft report. Trailer stolen from business. Report info taken.

12:25 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Theft report. Wallet stolen at business. Report info taken.

12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 18 St. Check on suspicious person. Unknown man in front of residence. Handled.

1:02 p.m. – 8100 bl. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Disturbance verbal. Customer refusing to leave business. Handled.

2:03 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires Plus. Accident no injury. Handled.

2:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail theft. Handled.

2:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Report info taken.

2:50 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. T-Mobile. Disturbance verbal. Man causing verbal disturbance in store. Handled.

3:58 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.

4:46 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on female at residence. Other agency referral.

5:04 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

5:58 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Weapon armed subject. Neighbors arguing about man shooting birds. Report info taken.

6:03 p.m. – 12800 blk. Azalea Ln. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.

6:36 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing in front of residence. Handled.

7:53 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Missing person. Child missing in mobile home park. Other agency referral.

8:36 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 103 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male armed with gun outside residence. Other agency referral.

10:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Weapon shots fired. Single shot heard in area of business. Handled.

10:37 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored truck parked in business parking lot after hours. Handled.

11:20 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.

11:28 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Car recovered at tow lot. Handled.

